Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

42 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash., June 13, 2023

SPOKANE, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter was highlighted by higher year over year sales, improved gross margins and lower operating expenses." said Kaspien CEO Brock Kowalchuk. "We continue to focus on higher price point products, reducing touch points in our supply chain, and decreasing the operational overhead of our business. In addition, our focus on cash flow management resulted in a $5 million year over year improvement in cash used in operations. I'm proud of the continued progress our team has made to improve our business and deliver results for our brand partners."

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Results compare 2023 fiscal first quarter ended ­April 29, 2023 to 2022 fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

  • Net revenue increased 3.6% to $32.9 million from $31.8 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to a 6.9% increase in the Company's Fulfillment by Amazon ("FBA") US segment.
  • Gross profit increased 8.8% to $7.5 million, or 22.6% of net revenue, from $6.9 million, or 21.6% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million decrease in fulfilment and warehousing and freight as compared to the comparable year-ago period.



Thirteen Weeks Ended





Change


(amounts in thousands)



April 29, 2023



April 30,
2022





$




%


Merchandise margin



$

13,309



$

14,046





$

(737)




(5.2)

%

% of net revenue




40.4

%



44.2

%





(3.8)

%

























Fulfillment fees




(4,112)




(4,568)






(456)




(10.0)

%

Warehousing and freight




(1,744)




(2,627)






(883)




(33.6)

%

Gross profit



$

7,453



$

6,851





$

602




8.8

%





















% of net revenue




22.6 %




21.6 %












  • Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased 17.2% to $8.7 million, or 26.4% of net revenue, from $10.5 million, or 33.1% of net revenue, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in general and administrative expenses is due to decreased wages, professional and software fees and marketing expenses.
  • Loss from operations was $1.3 million, compared to a loss from operations of $3.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in operating loss was the result of the increase in sales, higher gross margin and reductions in SG&A.
  • Net loss was $2.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $1.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.
  • As of April 29, 2023, the Company had $0.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.1 million as of January 28, 2023 and $0.8 million as of April 30, 2022.
  • Inventory at quarter end was $27.7 million, compared to $32.3 million as of April 30, 2022. The decrease in inventory was due stricter supply chain management.
  • As of April 29, 2023, the Company had borrowings of $9.3 million under the Credit Facility and had $3.3 million available for borrowing.
  • Cash used in operations for the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2023 was $0.8 million as compared to $5.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Kaspien plans to file its quarterly Form 10-Q today, June 13, 2023, in accordance with SEC filing deadlines.

About Kaspien
Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading, global e-commerce accelerator that deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and grow brands on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and otheronline marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing a marketplace growth platform of proprietary technologies that maximize supply chain resilience, optimize marketing, strengthen brand control, and provide predictive analytics. Serving a variety of brands, distributors, agencies and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring an extensive suite of seller services to its partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of many leading brands. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) interest expense; and (iii) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for Loss from operations, net loss or cash used in operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.


Thirteen Weeks Ended


April 29,

April 30,

(amounts in thousands)

2023

2022




Net loss

$ (2,152)

$ (4,428)

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

Interest expense

896

762

Loss from operations

(1,258)

(3,666)

Depreciation expense

188

293

EBITDA

$ (1,070)

$ (3,373)

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements. The statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, in this document to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements: risk of disruption of current plans and operations of Kaspien and the potential difficulties in customer, supplier and employee retention; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; the Company's level of debt and related restrictions and limitations, unexpected costs, charges, expenses, or liabilities; the Company's ability to operate as a going-concern; deteriorating economic conditions and macroeconomic factors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, such as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The reader should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by us in this document, or elsewhere, pertains only as of the date on which we make it. New risks and uncertainties come up from time-to-time and it's impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere might not occur.

Company Contact
Ed Sapienza
Chief Financial Officer
509-900-6287
[email protected]

-Financial Tables to Follow-

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Thirteen Weeks Ended


April 29,

April 30,


2023

2022




Net revenue

$ 32,932

$ 31,791




Cost of sales

25,479

24,940

Gross profit

7,453

6,851

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,709

10,517

Loss from operations

(1,256)

(3,666)

Interest expense

896

762

Loss from operations before income tax expense

(2,152)

(4,428)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss

$ (2,152)

$ (4,428)




BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE:



Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ (0.43)

$ (1.78)




Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

4,965

2,493

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)


April 29,

January 28,

April 30,


2023

2023

2022

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$514

$1,130

$828


Restricted cash

1,158

1,158

1,158


Accounts receivable

2,879

1,969

2,727


Merchandise inventory

27,703

26,704

32,254


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

300

999

558


Total current assets

32,554

31,960

37,525







Restricted cash

1,571

1,338

2,160


Fixed assets, net

1,913

1,999

2,441


Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,344

1,505

1,990


Cash surrender value

3,369

3,371

3,800


Other assets

566

566

872


TOTAL ASSETS

$41,317

$40,739

$48,788







LIABILITIES





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable

$9,088

$7,044

$7,664


Short-term borrowings

9,295

8,812

10,508


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,652

2,876

2,208


Current portion of operating lease liabilities

708

695

663


Total current liabilities

21,743

19,427

21,043







Operating lease liabilities

880

1,019

1,439


Long-term debt

10,429

9,790

7,944


Other long-term liabilities

11,455

11,604

13,987


TOTAL LIABILITIES

44,507

41,840

44,413







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-


Common stock ($0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 5,432,072





5,432,072 and 3,902,985 shares issued, respectively)

54

54

39


Additional paid-in capital

214,092

214,029

360,738


Treasury stock at cost (467,069, 467,069 and 1,410,417 shares, respectively)

(76,132)

(76,132)

(230,170)


Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

886

886

(910)


Accumulated deficit

(142,090)

(139,938)

(125,322)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(3,190)

(1,101)

4,375


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$41,317

$40,739

$48,788












favicon.png?sn=SF28183&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-holdings-inc-reports-fiscal-first-quarter-2023-results-301850035.html

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.

