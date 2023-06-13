Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2023

PR Newswire

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 13, 2023

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 second-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

favicon.png?sn=CL27987&sd=2023-06-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-1-2023-301849956.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

