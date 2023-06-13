PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

For a copy of the Company's latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:

Patrick Burke

(760) 931-1771

[email protected]

