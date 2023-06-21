Relying on the potential of disruptive innovation, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK, Financial) made significant moves in the first quarter. With a strategic focus on companies at the forefront of groundbreaking technologies and services, the exchange-traded fund has captured the attention of investors seeking long-term growth opportunities.

Wood's recent moves within the equity portfolio reflect her bullish outlook and unwavering conviction in the transformative potential of emerging industries. From semiconductor technology and social media to electric vehicles and the metaverse, the fund's investments span diverse sectors, positioning it as a key player in the disruptive innovation space.

Core investment strategies

Wood's ARK has the potential to benefit over the long term due to its investment strategy focused on innovation across industries. The fund aims to invest in companies at the forefront of disruptive innovation. These companies are involved in developing and implementing groundbreaking technologies and services that may reshape entire industries. By investing in these companies, ARK exposes investors to the growth and value creation associated with technological momentum in the economy.

ARK's investment strategy spans multiple sectors, including genomics, automation, energy transformation, artificial intelligence, the next-generation internet and fintech innovation. This diversification helps mitigate the risks associated with investing in a single sector and allows investors to capture potential opportunities across various industries.

Continuously monitoring and adjusting the fund's investments, Wood's active management approach allows for the timely identification of new investment opportunities and adjustments to the portfolio based on market conditions and evolving trends. This active management can enhance returns and manage risks more effectively than passive investment strategies.

Source: ARK Factsheet

Further, ARK focuses on companies that are leading the way in disruptive technologies and services and often experience rapid revenue growth and market share expansion as their innovations gain wider adoption. The ETF also provides investors access to a curated portfolio of innovative companies not typically available through traditional investment vehicles. Many of these companies are early-stage or mid-stage companies that still need to be part of major indices or are widely followed by analysts. By investing in ARK, investors gain exposure to these innovative companies and their potential for outsized growth.

Overall, Wood's portfolio is allocated across various sub-themes of disruptive innovation. This allocation helps mitigate risks associated with individual companies or sectors. The portfolio's exposure to other sub-themes can offset the impact even if one sub-theme faces challenges. The diversification across disruptive innovation themes adds another layer of risk management to the fund.

Source: ARK Factsheet

Portfolio changes

During the first quarter, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( AMD, Financial) was a notable addition, with Wood's ARK Investment Management purchasing 186,677 shares. This move arguably demonstrates its confidence in AMD's position as a leading semiconductor company. With the increasing demand for high-performance computing and data centers, the company's products are inclined toward growth. ARK may have recognized the potential for AMD to continue capturing market share and delivering innovative solutions.

Pinterest Inc. ( PINS, Financial) was another significant addition, with ARK investing in 465,460 shares. The move signifies the guru's interest in social media and digital advertising. The company's visual discovery platform has gained in popularity among users, and its ability to monetize its user base through advertising presents growth opportunities. ARK Invest's investment in the stock reflects its stance on long-term potential and ability to capture a larger digital advertising market share.

Further, ARK Invest also added Mobileye Global Inc. ( MBLY, Financial) to its portfolio, investing in 68,187 shares. Mobileye is a leading player in the autonomous driving technology space. By adding the stock, the fund is positioning itself to benefit from the growth of the autonomous vehicle industry. As self-driving technology advances and gains wider adoption, Mobileye's advanced driver-assistance systems and computer vision technologies are expected to play a crucial role.

In terms of major additions to existing holdings, Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) and Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) experienced the largest increases. These moves demonstrate ARK's conviction in the long-term potential of electric vehicles and cryptocurrencies.

Other notable enhancements include Roku ( ROKU, Financial), UiPath ( PATH, Financial) and Shopify ( SHOP, Financial). These investments align with ARK's focus on disruptive technologies, automation and e-commerce. The fund's increased investment in DraftKings ( DKNG, Financial) reflects its bullish outlook on the online sports betting industry. Similarly, position intensification in Roblox ( RBLX, Financial) and Unity Software ( U, Financial) signifies ARK's focus on the emerging metaverse.

Source: 13f.info (analyst’s compilation)

More recent changes

Since the end of the first quarter, ARK has made several other changes to its portfolio. Analyzing these moves between quarterly portfolio filings provides insights into the fund's active management, investment strategy and outlook for the market.

A significant reduction in the Exact Sciences ( EXAS, Financial) position suggests a change in ARK's sentiment toward the company. The Shopify and DraftKings holdings were also curbed, indicating a possible re-evaluation of their growth prospects. Similarly, the reductions in 10x Genomics ( TXG, Financial) and CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP, Financial) suggest there has been a reassessment of their potential.

On the other hand, notable additions to the Unity Software, Intellia Therapeutics ( NTLA, Financial), Tesla and Zoom Video Communications ( ZM, Financial) holdings indicate ARK's continued interest in technology companies. These companies are likely seen as having disruptive potential and attractive growth prospects within their respective industries. Ginkgo Bioworks ( DNA, Financial), a synthetic biology company, reflects the fund's focus on the biotech sector and its belief in the potential of genetic engineering.

The addition, the investments in Roblox, Meta Platforms ( META, Financial), Coinbase Global and Block ( SQ, Financial) point to Wood's long-term interest in the metaverse, blockchain and digital assets. These companies align with ARK's vision of the future of the technology and its potential impact on various industries.

More shares of Twilio ( TWLO, Financial) and UiPath, both software companies, have also been added to the portfolio. The fund appears to have increasing confidence in these companies' ability to provide innovative solutions in areas such as cloud communications and robotic process automation.

Lastly, the addition of Palantir Technologies ( PLTR, Financial), a data analytics company, implies ARK is confident in the value of data-driven decision-making and the increasing importance of data analysis across industries.

Source: arkinvestdailytrades.com (analyst’s compilation)

Takeaway

In conclusion, Wood's recent moves demonstrate ARK Invest's assessment of the potential for long-term growth in emerging technologies. The fund's active management approach aims to take advantage of opportunities based on the transformative potential of electric vehicles, the metaverse, automation and related technologies.