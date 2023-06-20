Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BROOKFIELD, News, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 218,865,171 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Jeffrey Blidner279,534,68097.626,817,7182.38
David Court285,628,53899.75723,8600.25
Stephen Girsky286,242,00499.96110,3940.04
David Hamill285,504,41899.70847,9800.30
Anne Ruth Herkes285,501,86199.70850,5370.30
John Lacey280,746,11198.045,606,2871.96
Don Mackenzie286,321,73699.9930,6620.01
Michael Warren286,319,21299.9933,1860.01
Patricia Zuccotti286,315,70199.9936,6970.01

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:Investors:
Marie FullerAlan Fleming
Tel: +44 207 408 8375Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]

Brookfield-Business-Corporatio.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.