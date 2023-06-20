MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (“Yorbeau” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 12, 2023 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 13, 2023 in Montreal are set out below.



Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld G. Bodnar Jr. 157,659,769 99.84% 258,654 0.16% John Jacobsen 157,908,269 99.99% 10,154 0.01% Henri Gélinas 157,667,273 99.84% 251,150 0.16% Terry Kocisko 157,489,263 99.73% 429,160 0.27% Marcel Lecourt 157,910,823 100.00% 7,600 0.00% Jérôme Gendron 157,914,823 100.00% 3,600 0.00% Dany Laflamme 157,914,823 100.00% 3,600 0.00%

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. Its properties are in northwestern area of the province containing many significant deposits on the famed Abitibi Greenstone Belt, including major gold mines along the Larder Lake- Cadillac Break and several volcanic centers hosting major copper-zinc-gold deposits.

Yorbeau is focusing on its Rouyn Gold and Scott Lake Zinc-Copper projects which have demonstrated the most immediate and substantial prospects for discovery and eventual mine development. While Scott is very favorably located in the Chibougamau mining camp, Rouyn represents a consolidation of several contiguous properties strategically located on the famously productive Cadillac Break in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp. Other holdings of the Company include its interest in the past producing Joutel Gold Mining Camp and the Beschefer Property adjacent to SOQUEM’s B-26 deposit in the Selbaie Mine area.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

