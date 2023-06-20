Established in 1937, BARRETT & COMPANY, INC. is a well-respected investment management firm with a long-standing history of providing clients with personalized financial planning and investment management services. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a disciplined, long-term approach that focuses on capital preservation, risk management, and diversification. By employing a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, Barrett & Company aims to identify high-quality investments that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

Recently, Barrett & Company filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31. The filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. In this article, we will take a closer look at the guru's portfolio, which contained 595 stocks with a total value of $158.00 million. The top holdings were USMV (5.81%), VTI (4.70%), and IVW (4.38%). Additionally, we will analyze the guru's top three trades of the quarter.

1. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Barrett & Company's largest holding in Q1 2023 was the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV), which accounted for 5.81% of the portfolio. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities that exhibit lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The ETF's focus on minimum volatility stocks aligns well with the firm's investment philosophy of capital preservation and risk management.

During the first quarter, the guru increased its position in USMV, signaling a continued belief in the ETF's ability to provide stable returns in a potentially volatile market environment. This move may have been driven by concerns over rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, or other macroeconomic factors that could lead to increased market volatility. By allocating a significant portion of the portfolio to USMV, Barrett & Company demonstrates its commitment to protecting clients' capital and managing risk.

2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

The second-largest holding in Barrett & Company's Q1 2023 portfolio was the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), representing 4.70% of the total portfolio value. VTI is a popular ETF that seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index, which includes virtually all U.S. stocks. The ETF provides investors with broad exposure to the entire U.S. stock market, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks across both growth and value styles.

Barrett & Company's investment in VTI reflects its focus on diversification and long-term capital appreciation. By holding a broad-based ETF like VTI, the firm can gain exposure to a wide range of U.S. equities, reducing the impact of individual stock-specific risks on the portfolio. The investment in VTI also highlights the firm's belief in the long-term growth potential of the U.S. stock market, despite any short-term market fluctuations or uncertainties.

3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Another significant holding in Barrett & Company's Q1 2023 portfolio was the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW), which accounted for 4.38% of the total portfolio value. IVW is an ETF that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. The ETF provides exposure to well-established, high-quality companies with strong growth potential, making it an attractive investment for long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

During the first quarter, Barrett & Company maintained its position in IVW, indicating a continued conviction in the growth prospects of the underlying companies. This investment aligns with the firm's long-term approach and focus on high-quality investments. By holding IVW, the firm gains exposure to some of the most innovative and rapidly growing companies in the U.S. market, which could potentially drive strong returns for its clients over time.

Conclusion

In summary, Barrett & Company's Q1 2023 13F filing reveals a portfolio that is consistent with the firm's investment philosophy of capital preservation, risk management, and diversification. The top holdings, including USMV, VTI, and IVW, demonstrate the firm's commitment to identifying high-quality investments that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients. By maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach, Barrett & Company continues to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape, seeking to provide its clients with the best possible investment outcomes.