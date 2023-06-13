Domino's Pizza® Announces Oppenheimer Conference Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 13, 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's presentation at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth &
E-Commerce Conference, featuring Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy



When:

Wednesday, June 14 at 3:45 - 4:20 p.m. ET



Where:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer29/dpz/2576898



How:

Live webcast



Contact:

Ryan Goers, Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, investor presentations, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

