Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced that it has appointed Kenneth J. Widder, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Widder currently serves on the boards of QuidelOrtho Corporation and Evoke Pharma, Inc. and has over 40 years of experience working with biomedical companies, having previously served as a founder, director and/or CEO of Sydnexis, Inc., OrphoMed, Inc., Sytera, Inc., NovaCardia, Inc., Santarus, Inc., and Molecular Biosystems Inc., and as a general partner at LVP Life Science Ventures (formerly Latterell Venture Partners) and Windamere Venture Partners. He holds an M.D. from Northwestern University and trained in pathology at Duke University.

“We are delighted to have Ken join our Board of Directors at this pivotal time for the company,” said Karin Eastham, Personalis Board Chair. “His extensive industry and board experience with diagnostic and emerging healthcare companies will be a valuable addition to our Board as the company continues to execute on its vision and build its oncology diagnostics business.”

The company also announced that Alan Colowick, M.D., has resigned his position as a director of the company, effective June 12, 2023, due to the increasing demands of his other time commitments. “On behalf of my fellow directors, the company’s management team and shareholders, I would like to thank Alan for the significant contributions he made during his years of service on the Personalis Board,” said Ms. Eastham.

About Personalis

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Personalis Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of Personalis assays or products, Personalis’ business opportunities, leadership, plans, or expectations, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

