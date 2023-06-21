Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced that it has appointed Kenneth J. Widder, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Widder currently serves on the boards of QuidelOrtho Corporation and Evoke Pharma, Inc. and has over 40 years of experience working with biomedical companies, having previously served as a founder, director and/or CEO of Sydnexis, Inc., OrphoMed, Inc., Sytera, Inc., NovaCardia, Inc., Santarus, Inc., and Molecular Biosystems Inc., and as a general partner at LVP Life Science Ventures (formerly Latterell Venture Partners) and Windamere Venture Partners. He holds an M.D. from Northwestern University and trained in pathology at Duke University.

“We are delighted to have Ken join our Board of Directors at this pivotal time for the company,” said Karin Eastham, Personalis Board Chair. “His extensive industry and board experience with diagnostic and emerging healthcare companies will be a valuable addition to our Board as the company continues to execute on its vision and build its oncology diagnostics business.”

The company also announced that Alan Colowick, M.D., has resigned his position as a director of the company, effective June 12, 2023, due to the increasing demands of his other time commitments. “On behalf of my fellow directors, the company’s management team and shareholders, I would like to thank Alan for the significant contributions he made during his years of service on the Personalis Board,” said Ms. Eastham.

