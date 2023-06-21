CNH Industrial Commits to Closer Indigenous Engagement and Partnerships With Launch of Reconciliation Action Plan

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / CNH Industrial Australia has announced a significant milestone, with the launch of its Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), the first step in Reconciliation Australia's RAP journey.

"The development of our first RAP is another step in our ongoing commitment to the expansion of the diversity of our workforce and commits us to relevant steps towards closing the gap on inequalities that remain for our First Nations peoples," said Brandon Stannett, Managing Director, CNH Industrial, Australia and New Zealand.

"Through our RAP, we're looking forward to more engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, looking at ways we can assist with different activities and initiatives that help further their key objectives, and also work to highlight employment opportunities within our organization."

Reconciliation Australia's RAP framework provides organizations with a structured approach to supporting reconciliation within their workplaces and highlights practical plans for action within that business. There are currently four RAP levels that organizations can undertake as part of their reconciliation journey: Reflect, Innovate, Stretch and Elevate.

"We are so proud to have achieved the first RAP level and to begin implementing the actions within our Reflect RAP," Brandon said.

Brandon said the RAP had been widely supported and accepted within the organization and staff were keen to get involved.

Part of the development of CNH Industrial's Reflect RAP was the commissioning of an artwork by West Australian artist Taminga Connell, a Bunuba/Kija woman, descended from one of the Kimberley Region's largest families. Together with her husband Scott, Taminga also operates Kimberley Spirit Tours, and the associated not-for-profit Kimberley Spirit Foundation, which aims to help reduce rates of youth suicide in the region, empowering and equipping children to reach their full potential.

The artwork Taminga created to mark CNH Industrial's RAP is titled ‘Oneness' which Taminga says represents "differing cultures and people coming together in unity so we can be whole".

"It's been a pleasure to work with Taminga to bring this piece of art to life, and now with the support of our staff and the global CNH Industrial leadership team, we start to turn our RAP commitments into meaningful actions that help benefit Indigenous communities and shape our own corporate culture," Brandon said.

5b054e16-9b37-49ca-bdd0-a4e0f11b33eb.jpg

CNH Industrial commits to closer Indigenous engagement and partnerships with launch of Reconciliation Action Plan

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761087/CNH-Industrial-Commits-to-Closer-Indigenous-Engagement-and-Partnerships-With-Launch-of-Reconciliation-Action-Plan

img.ashx?id=761087

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.