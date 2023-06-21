Val Morgan Digital now reaches 4.8 million Australians each month, after signing a strategic partnership that includes a multi-year content licensing partnership to represent BuzzFeed, Tasty and BringMe in the Australian and New Zealand market.

The addition of BuzzFeed and Tasty will see Val Morgan Digital reach over 4.8 million total audience speaking to 14-39 year olds – making it the 3rd largest online media publisher in the country, according to IPSOS Iris data, reaching 1 in 2 Australians in its demographic.

As part of the deal, BuzzFeed staff will move over to Val Morgan Digital. The companies will work together to expand BuzzFeed and Tasty’s advertising offering, editorial footprint and expansion into events, audio and product licensing.

Brian Florido, Managing Director of Val Morgan Digital shared, “Our monthly audience will be propelled from 3.7 million to 4.8 million, amplifying the potential for brands and advertisers to connect with highly engaged 14- to 39-year-old Gen Z and millennial audiences in the region.”

“This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in BuzzFeed's evolution,” said Richard Alan Reid, EVP Head of Studio & International. “Including BuzzFeed’s brands in the Val Morgan Digital portfolio will unlock new exciting business opportunities and drive growth. We believe that Val Morgan Digital is the ideal local media player to take BuzzFeed and Tasty to the next level in Australia and New Zealand.”

Amanda Bardas, Publisher of Val Morgan Digital commented, “The addition of these two brands and their talented teams will enhance our existing portfolio with an unbeatable local video and social content offering, and I’m excited to welcome everyone to the VMD family.

“As the internet’s #1 most viewed food brand reaching 5 million total Australian users per month across social, Tasty has all the right ingredients to open a new opportunity for the retail and FMCG category.”

Val Morgan Digital will represent Tasty and BuzzFeed effective immediately while working through the integration of the team.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Since 2015, Tasty has set the trends in digital food, known for telling original food stories, demonstrating helpful kitchen hacks, and creating viral food experiences that excite and better the future of a diverse multicultural nation of foodies. It gained rapid popularity and success through its engaging video content, designed to be short, visually appealing, and easy to follow.

About Val Morgan Digital

Val Morgan Digital is a suite of thriving media brands powered by communal passion. We believe passion-based communities are the future, and our brands, Fandom, The Latch, POPSUGAR, Thrillist, Bustle, Inverse, Tasty and BuzzFeed allow us to cultivate collaboration across all facets of contemporary culture. Val Morgan Digital now reaches over 8 million Australians each month and helps close the loop between Val Morgan Cinema and VMO, providing brands endless opportunities to connect with audiences.

