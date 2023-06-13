Gencurix Obtains Approval for Companion Diagnostic of Digital PCR-based EGFR Mutation Test

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gencurix, a leading cancer molecular diagnostics company, has obtained approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its Droplex EGFR Mutation Test v2. This product is a companion diagnostic test designed to detect EGFR mutations commonly found in NSCLC patients and guide the selection of appropriate targeted anticancer therapies based on the test results. It is an IVD product that can be used with Bio-Rad's Droplet Digital PCR instrument and has also obtained CE certification in Europe last year.

Compared to existing EGFR mutation tests using RT-PCR, this product demonstrates significantly higher sensitivity. This makes it capable of accurately detecting mutations even when plasma samples are used as the specimen. Additionally, while most existing products detect fewer than 50 mutations, this test can detect up to 107 mutations, further enhancing its accuracy.

Notably, this product has an additional strength in its ability to detect Exon 20 Insertion, a mutation that has recently garnered significant attention in the oncologist community following the launches of Janssen's Rybrevant and Takeda's Exkivity. Among the existing single gene tests, there were no tests available to properly detect this mutation, necessitating the use of costly and time-consuming NGS tests.

This is the second EGFR mutation test for which Gencurix has obtained approval. In addition, Gencurix has obtained European CE registration for a total of nine products, including KRAS, BRAF, C-MET, PIK3CA, ESR1, and POLE tests, making it the company with the highest number of digital PCR-based IVD tests in its portfolio.

Hyun Park, VP of Strategy & Business Development at Gencurix, stated, "Gencurix has been developing diagnostic products that utilize Droplet Digital PCR technology, which has primarily been used for research purposes, in the field of cancer diagnostics. Through years of research and development, we are proud to have achieved world-class technological capabilities and a product portfolio." Gencurix is also developing solutions for early cancer detection and minimal residual disease (MRD) screening using digital PCR technology. The company also introduced new technology detecting colorectal cancer recurrence at AACR last April.

Gencurix has been supplying diagnostic kits to major hospitals in Korea, such as Samsung Medical Center and Yonsei Severance Hospital, and has been actively expanding its global sales network, securing distributorship agreements in Europe, Asia, and other continents. In addition to collaborating with Bio-Rad, a leading manufacturer of digital PCR instruments, on marketing efforts, Gencurix is also pursuing the acquisition of new distributors.

About Gencurix:

Gencurix is a leading provider of molecular cancer diagnostics, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. Committed to research and development, Gencurix strives to address unmet needs in cancer diagnosis and treatment, ultimately revolutionizing the field of precision medicine. For more information, visit www.gencurix.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN27342&sd=2023-06-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gencurix-obtains-approval-for-companion-diagnostic-of-digital-pcr-based-egfr-mutation-test-301850210.html

SOURCE Gencurix

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN27342&Transmission_Id=202306132059PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN27342&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.