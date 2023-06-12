On June 12, 2023, John Wasson, CEO & President of ICF International Inc ( ICFI, Financial), sold 100 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider trading activity that has seen Wasson sell a total of 2,600 shares and make no purchases.

John Wasson has been with ICF International Inc since 1987 and has held various leadership positions within the company. He was appointed as CEO & President in October 2019, succeeding Sudhakar Kesavan. ICF International Inc is a global consulting and technology services provider, specializing in energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, social programs, and consumer/financial; and public safety and defense markets.

In this article, we will analyze the recent insider sell by John Wasson, the overall insider trends for ICF International Inc, and the company's valuation based on its stock price and GuruFocus Value.

Analysis of Insider Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, John Wasson has sold a total of 2,600 shares of ICF International Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sell of 100 shares took place on June 12, 2023, when the stock was trading at $125.14 per share.

The insider transaction history for ICF International Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 10 insider sells over the same timeframe. This indicates that insiders have been more inclined to sell their shares rather than buy new ones.

Valuation

Shares of ICF International Inc were trading for $125.14 apiece on the day of John Wasson’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.37 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 38.00, which is higher than the industry median of 17.13 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $125.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $112.63, ICF International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by John Wasson, CEO & President of ICF International Inc, is part of a broader trend of insider sells over the past year. The stock is currently trading at a modestly overvalued level based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio and has a higher price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median. Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and insider trading activity to make informed decisions about their investments in ICF International Inc.