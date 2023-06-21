Barton Gold Valuation Report

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (

ASX:BGD, Financial)(OTC PINK:BGHLF) is pleased to announce progress towards its development platform of 1.3M oz Gold.

Processing has begun on the second 4.5 tonne cleanout of the Central Gawler Mill averaging 3 g/t for $A1.1m of gold.

Independent Investment Research has produced a detailed report on operations and expected cash flow which values Barton Gold at about $A0.50c a share. The current market is at around $A0.28c. This report is now publicly available and can be downloaded from the Barton Gold website here.

ABOUT BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

Bringing New Life To South Australian Gold

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is an ASX (BGD) and OTC Pink Sheet (BGHLF) listed Australian gold company exploring the South Australian Gawler Craton adjacent to its fully owned Central Gawler Gold Mill.

Barton has identified a 1.3 Moz gold Resource. Expectations of further high grade deposits from current exploration at Tarcoola and Tunkilla supports expectations of becoming a 150,000 ounce pa gold producer.

Further potential exists at the Central Gawler Mill and Mill village.

Current Price June 5, $A0.28c (Hi/Lo 12 months $A0.28.5 $A0.14)

Fully Diluted Shares 194.62M

Market Cap June 5, $A50.16 M

Independent Investment Research Valuation June 5, $A0.48c or $A100M Market Cap

Timeline

Stage 1 Prove up more ore at Tarcoola, restart Gawler mill for third party processing.

Stage 2 Prove up Resource to support 5Mtpa processing to produce 150,000 oz pa

https://bartongold.com.au/wp-content/uploads/BartonGoldIIRResearchReportJun23.pdf

CONTACT:
Alexander Scanlon, CEO
+61 426 226 649
[email protected]

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761167/Barton-Gold-Valuation-Report

