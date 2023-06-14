Husqvarna Ventures invests MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics to expand innovation in green space management

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, the global leader in outdoor power products, is pleased to announce an investment of MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics, a Munich-based startup disrupting automated waste collection in green spaces. The investment by Husqvarna Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Husqvarna Group, aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of Angsa's groundbreaking robotics platform.

Angsa Robotics is developing an autonomous solution, providing a cost-efficient, ecologically friendly and AI-adaptive robot for waste collection in green spaces. With its ability to navigate autonomously, detect obstacles and collect litter, Angsa Robotics' technology offers another opportunity within green space management.

"Husqvarna Ventures sees significant potential in Angsa Robotics' unique solution for automating waste collection in green spaces. By investing at an early stage, Husqvarna can contribute to the development of Angsa's innovative technology and collaborate around potential future product offerings. This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy to explore new complementary robotics applications and address the evolving needs of commercial green space management", says Mark Johnson, Head of Husqvarna Ventures.

"We are thrilled to have Husqvarna Ventures as our strategic investor. Their deep understanding of the robotics market, combined with their extensive global network, will provide invaluable support in scaling our development and accelerating our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to collaborating with Husqvarna Group to bring our cutting-edge robotics platform to customers worldwide", says Lukas Wiesmeier, CEO and Co-Founder of Angsa Robotics.

Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]

Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected]

Husqvarna Ventures invests MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics to expand innovation in green space management

