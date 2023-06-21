Coherent Introduces New PH20 SmartWeld+ Laser Processing Heads for Precision Welding at High Speeds in EV Applications

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today introduced its new PH20 SmartWeld+ laser processing heads optimized for precision control of welding depths that are ideal for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing applications.

The exponential growth in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles is driving the demand for next-generation laser processing systems that can produce the highest-quality welds in batteries while accelerating manufacturing throughput and maintaining competitive cost of ownership. The PH20 SmartWeld+ from Coherent is now available with up to 6 kW of power, enabling precise control of penetration depth, even for long weld seams, such as those found in individual battery cells.

“For battery lid-to-can welding in aluminum, we are able to achieve precision welds at very high speeds,” said Dr. Alexander Roth, Vice President and Managing Director, Laser Systems Business Unit. “In addition, what differentiates this processing head is its ability to oscillate the laser beam in any desired pattern while moving along the weld path, thanks to its lightweight mirrors and proprietary process control.”

The PH20 SmartWeld+ can be used with single-mode fiber lasers of up to 2.5 kW, and with adjustable ring mode laser sources. The PH20 SmartWeld+ can be paired with several lasers from Coherent, including the HighLight FL CSM ARM, the HighLight FL SM, and the PowerLine FL 1000/1500.

The PH20 SmartWeld+ is offered with process control peripherals including a camera and the widely deployed SmartSense+, a process weld monitoring tool developed in-house. Weld shape and energy distribution programming are simplified with new software functions to enable welding of copper, aluminum, or dissimilar material combinations.

Coherent supports its customers through customized service agreements that are backed by a global service network staffed with factory-trained service engineers. Through Coherent Labs, Coherent collaborates with its customers to anticipate and solve their most difficult manufacturing challenges.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

