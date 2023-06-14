GigaCloud to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

HONG KONG, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc ( GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that its President, Iman Schrock, and Chief Financial Officer, David Lau, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Sidoti June Small-Cap Virtual Conference – Presentation on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM ET
  • 9th Annual ROTH London Conference – 1x1 Meetings from Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22

The presentation will also be available on the GigaCloud Technology Investor Relations website. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your representative from the conference sponsor.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc
GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
GigaCloud Technology Inc
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

ICR
[email protected]

