Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) (the “Company” or “Vivani”), an innovative, near clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel, miniature, long-term therapeutic implants, announced today that Company CEO Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D. has been invited to participate at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. Dr. Mendelsohn will participate in the panel discussion entitled “Oh! Oh! Ozempic - Metabolics are in Focus” on June 20 at 11:00 am ET.

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which Maxim’s presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

This conference, which takes place June 20-22, will be accessible live on M-Vest. To attend, please sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click+Here+to+Reserve+your+seat

About Vivani Medical, Inc.

Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal platform, Vivani Medical develops biopharmaceutical implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time, with the goal of guaranteeing patient adherence and potentially improving tolerability to their medication. Vivani’s lead program, NPM-119, is a miniature, 6-month GLP-1 implant under investigation for the treatment of patients with Type 2 diabetes and/or obesity. NPM-119 can provide patients the opportunity to realize the full potential benefit of their medication while avoiding the hassles associated with the daily or weekly administration of oral and injectable products. Medication non-adherence occurs when patients do not take their medication as prescribed. This affects an alarming number of patients, approximately 50%, including those taking daily pills. Medication non-adherence and poor tolerability are main reasons why Type 2 diabetes and/or obesity treatments face challenges in achieving optimal real-world effectiveness.

Vivani represents the August 2022 merger of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., and Nano Precision Medical, Inc. NPM-119 (GLP-1 implant) remains the top priority for the combined company and an Investigational New Drug application remains on track for filing with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023 to support initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study called LIBERATE-1. Vivani is also developing a portfolio of innovative, highly differentiated, new drug products leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal implant technology, which has potential application across a broad range of compounds including peptide therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.vivani.com.

Vivani subsidiary Cortigent Inc. was formed to continue the business of Second Sight Medical Products, a pioneer in developing targeted neurostimulation systems to help patients recover critical body functions including profound blindness and the recovery of arm and hand function in patients who are partially paralyzed due to stroke. Cortigent has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Cortigent intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CRGT.” A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that in this press release, including statements regarding our business, products under development, including the therapeutic potential thereof and the planned development therefor, technology and strategy. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to the development and commercialization of our product under development, including NPM-119; delays and changes in applicable laws, regulations and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); risks related to the initiation, enrollment and conduct of our planned clinical trials and the results therefrom; our history of losses and our ability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business. There may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial, or which are unknown. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of added information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

