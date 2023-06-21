ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands Inc., ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY) the global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of Good Supply Beer, a new light beer brand and premium lager brewed for easy-drinking at a refreshing price. Good Supply beer is now available year-round in 16-ounce cans across Georgia, Connecticut, and New York with added distribution rolling out this summer.



Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, Tilray Brands, said, “Good Supply is the perfect new light beer that’s affordable and tastes great. With the wealth of brewing expertise that lives within Tilray’s beer division, like SweetWater Brewing, Montauk Brewing, and Alpine Beer, Good Supply is uniquely positioned to offer a competitively priced and delicious light beer crafted with premium ingredients and brewing techniques.”

Crafted with high-grade pilsner malt and subtly hopped for an incredibly smooth and refreshing drinking experience, Good Supply’s Easy Lager (4.2% Alcohol by Volume) was made for beer drinkers who want good beer at a great price. It’s everything a light beer should be clean, crisp light, easy to drink, and thirst-quenching.

Good Supply is the new go-to beer for any occasion, whether it’s a family barbecue, the tailgate, pre-game with friends or a cold beer to end the day. With its subtle, no-frills branding, Good Supply’s clean taste and premium ingredients are an ode to simplicity, yet not compromising on the things that matter, like selecting the finest Pilsner malts and investing time and thought into perfecting the recipe.

Look for Good Supply Easy Lager at your preferred independent beer retailers in Georgia, Connecticut and New York. Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents, stay tuned, as Good Supply Beer will soon be available in your area.

For more information about Good Supply Beer and to stay up-to-date with our latest offerings, visit https://goodsupplybeer.com/.

About Good Supply Beer

Good Supply aspires for goodness, which doesn’t come with the pressure—or price tag—of greatness. We celebrate good pizza, good jobs, and good beer. Good Supply launched in 2023 to offer high-grade versions of popular, approachable beer styles that punch above their weight, starting with its Easy Lager. Good Supply beers were crafted to be shared with good buds during good times. Brewed in Atlanta, Good Supply believes that at the end of the day, a good beer (drank responsibly) is all we need.

Good Supply Beer is a collaboration with the best-selling Canadian cannabis brand Good Supply. For more information on Good Supply Beer, visit www.goodsupplybeer.com and follow @goodsupplybeer. Good Supply Beer does not contain cannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

