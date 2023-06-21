MOUNT VERNON, NY, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. ( AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced food security and air and surface disinfection technology, announces today in collaboration with its FORTUNE® 500 technology partner, it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $0.8 million. The contract encompasses comprehensive lighting and building controls design for a domestic auto manufacturer's U.S. facility. This contract is a direct result of the Company’s investment in providing lighting and building solutions for the revival of large manufacturing facilities in the United States as companies return their manufacturing to the U.S. in an effort to mitigate supply chain challenges in importing goods from China.

The project represents a significant milestone for Applied UV and highlights the Company's commitment to providing advanced lighting and building controls solutions in the transportation industry. The collaboration between LED Supply Co. and its FORTUNE® 500 technology partner brings together expertise and innovation to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial settings. The scope of work includes comprehensive lighting and building control design tailored to the facility's specific requirements, followed by custom fabrication of state-of-the-art systems.

By leveraging the latest LED technologies and advanced building control systems, the collaboration aims to minimize energy consumption, enhance productivity via state-of-the-art illumination, and improve overall operational efficiency within this global auto manufacturer's U.S. facility; the first of several anticipated projects.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with our FORTUNE® 500 technology partner on this significant contract award from a prestigious global auto manufacturer," said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV. "This contract underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the transportation industry."

About LED Supply Co.

LED Supply Co. is a subsidiary of Applied UV, Inc., specializing in providing innovative LED lighting and control solutions. With a reputation for delivering energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, LED Supply Co. serves various industries, including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. provides proprietary technology focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions for the commercial and hospitality industries.

For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

