Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, its 81st Retail Location in the Nation, on June 16th

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, the Company’s 81st retail location in the nation, will open on June 16th. The new dispensary will hold a grand opening event on July 22nd, where profits from the day will be donated to Opportunity Village. The grand opening will be a part of the Green is Our Genre, RISE Grand Opening Tour, which will stop at every RISE Dispensary in Nevada and include music, exclusive promotions, and local food trucks. The first 50 guests in line will receive 50% off their purchase, accompanied by a swag bag.

RISE Las Vegas on Nellis is the first RISE Dispensary to open in North Las Vegas and features numerous points of sale and an elite retail experience. The store will offer an extensive product selection from the Green Thumb brand portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower and vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Beboe socially-dosed edibles and vapes, Good Green flower and incredibles gummies and chocolates. With a wide selection of products available in Nevada, RISE Dispensaries offers something for everyone from the cannacurious to the seasoned consumer.

"We are excited to bring our RISE retail experience to consumers in Northern Las Vegas,” said Matt Navarro, Senior Vice President of Retail at Green Thumb. "RISE is committed to increasing access to well-being for people across the country, and this begins with making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate. We are honored to support Opportunity Village, a local organization that is positively impacting the lives of people with disabilities.”

Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts and social recreation, the organization empowers people with disabilities to find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and community integration, and unleash creative passions.

“Opportunity Village thrives with funding from the generous philanthropy of donors and community partners such as RISE,” said Stacy Ostrau, Vice President of Philanthropy at Opportunity Village. “Together, we are able to positively impact lives and continue to successfully empower, employ, and serve people with disabilities.”

In addition to RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, the Company operates other retail locations across the state, including RISE stores in Reno, Carson City, Henderson, Spanish Springs and Las Vegas (formerly Essence Dispensaries) on South Durango, South Rainbow, and West Tropicana. Additionally, in 2021, Green Thumb partnered with COOKIES to open the brand’s first location in Nevada, COOKIES on the Strip.

RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis is located at 871 N. Nellis Blvd. Ste 7. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About RISE Dispensaries
RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 81 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.gtigrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
[email protected]
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NzkxMCM1NjQ2MzA0IzIxMjQ5MTA=
Green-Thumb-Industries.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.