Seegene and Werfen Partner to Collaborate on OneSystem™ Business to Develop Syndromic qPCR Assays

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company which provides a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced an agreement with Werfen, a worldwide leader in Specialized Diagnostics, to advance discussions on the expansion of its current collaboration for the Spanish and Portuguese marketplaces through Seegene's OneSystem Business. The collaboration will consist of the joint development of syndromic qPCR assays suitable for the Spanish and Portuguese healthcare systems, including assays for sexually transmitted infections and drug resistance. Seegene has a long-term relationship with Werfen, based in Barcelona, Spain. The companies are discussing the co-development of qPCR assays at Werfen's OEM Technology Center in Lliçà d´Amunt, Barcelona, Spain.

Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

These discussions follow an agreement Seegene reached in March with Israel's top diagnostic company, Hylabs.

Seegene's OneSystem Business aims to share: its syndromic quantitative PCR technologies, and Seegene's digitalized development system (SGDDS) which enables less experienced researchers to develop assays. Additionally, Seegene will provide automated manufacturing technologies to produce syndromic PCR assays compatible with Seegene's standardized OneSystem instruments.

Through this partnership, Spain and Portugal will have the technology and know-how to develop and manufacture syndromic qPCR assays, establishing infrastructure that will enable a rapid response to future pandemics without relying on foreign products and resources.

The ultimate goal of OneSystem Business is to create a world free from all diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases, not limited to humans but all organisms. To achieve this goal, Seegene is building an open innovation global network where scientists from all countries can join forces to develop syndromic quantitative PCR assays tailored to local needs.

"We will share our PCR technologies and know-how with any company in any country wishing to develop syndromic quantitative PCR assays," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene. "We aspire to develop PCR diagnostic assays for all diseases so that the world free from diseases would come closer," he added.

"We are excited about the possibility of strengthening our partnership with Seegene, and we look forward to developing assays which are tailor-made for Spain and Portugal," said José Luis Zarroca, Chief Operating Officer, OEM at Werfen.

Seegene is continuously seeking additional partners from other European countries to join its global network and expects subsequent agreements to be signed throughout this year to speed up the expansion of Seegene's OneSystem Business.

favicon.png?sn=CN28508&sd=2023-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seegene-and-werfen-partner-to-collaborate-on-onesystem-business-to-develop-syndromic-qpcr-assays-301850482.html

SOURCE Seegene Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN28508&Transmission_Id=202306140700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN28508&DateId=20230614
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.