VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Handa as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2023, following a thorough executive search. Current Chief Financial Officer, John Fong, will be stepping down effective end of day today to focus on family health matters. Mr. Fong will remain involved with the Company during the incoming CFO transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nikhil to Numinus as our new CFO," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "Nikhil has a proven background in driving financial and operational results, and also brings a wealth of corporate development and capital markets experience. These skills will be a tremendous asset as Numinus embarks on its next phase of growth."

Mr. Nyquvest continued: "I would like to personally thank John for his commitment and dedication to Numinus the last four years. John had an instrumental role in helping take Numinus public and developing key processes and talent within our finance team. Numinus remains steadfastly supportive of John and his family, and wish all of them well."

Most recently, Mr. Handa was CFO at The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme") (previously TSX:FIRE), where he led finance, investor relations and corporate development. At Supreme, Mr. Handa led the restructuring of the company to focus on profitable growth, and was responsible for executing the sale of Supreme to Canopy Growth Corporation. Prior to this, he led finance at Well.ca, a leading digital health and wellness company. In that role he led the finance function, provided leadership across various aspects of operations and drove key strategic initiatives including the sale of Well.ca to McKesson Canada. Over the course of his career, Mr. Handa also held a variety of senior finance and operational roles at Restaurant Brands International. Mr. Handa was part of the mergers and acquisition group of RBC Capital Markets, where he helped advise the management teams and board of directors of private and public companies on various types of transactions across Canada, the U.S., and globally.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's annual information form dated December 12, 2022 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

