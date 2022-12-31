PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced an arrangement with Pet Dental Services (PDS), the #1 non-anesthetic pet dental provider in the country, to integrate BIOLASE's diode laser technology. PDS' vision in the animal health care profession is to gain the trust and confidence of veterinarians throughout the country and to provide service through veterinary hospitals coast to coast. PDS has been providing anesthesia-free dental care for over 10 years and has established an excellent reputation among a network of more than 300 veterinarians.

Through adopting BIOLASE's diode laser technology, PDS will now provide veterinarians with one of the most cutting-edge care available for their pet patients. According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of periodontal disease by the age of 3. In these cases, bacteria infects gum tissue and the roots of teeth resulting in disease and tooth loss. In addition to the negative impact on oral health, bacteria can also enter the bloodstream through the large blood vessels located near pets' gums and teeth. Organs with the highest blood flow are most susceptible to infections, including the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and even the brain. Damage to these organs caused by infection can drastically shorten pets' lives.

"Our industry-leading diode laser technology is designed to be a great fit for a non-traditional dental care provider like Pet Dental Services," said John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "With a focus on offering veterinarians and pet owners experience and expertise that is second to none, we believe Pet Dental Services promises the very best in anesthesia-free dental care for dogs and cats. The adoption of our innovative technology can help fulfill that promise. Not only does our technology treat periodontal disease, it can also help pets live healthier lives."

PDS' representative said of the partnership, "The integration of the latest dental technology is key to providing superb non-anesthetic patient care. Working with pets in this environment can be a challenge, but with the right techniques and tools–like BIOLASE's diode technology–pets too can enjoy the exponential benefits of excellent dental care. We strive to provide pet owners the most innovative care for their beloved pets. BIOLASE will help us to do just that."

About Pet Dental Services

Pet Dental Services (PDS) has over 10 years of experience providing dental cleanings for dogs and cats without the use of anesthesia, partnering with over 300 licensed veterinarians nationwide. Our trademarked 11-step Professional Outpatient Preventive Dental (POPD) has been proven safe and effective through a double-blind study performed with a board-certified veterinary dentist. PDS is the #1 provider in the country offering over 15,000 cleanings per year. We take pride in our professionalism and most importantly our gentle, compassionate approach utilizing Fear Free and Cat Friendly handling techniques.

For updates and information on Pet Dental Services, find PDS online at www.petdentalservices.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/petdentalservices.com Instagram at www.instagram.com/petdentalservices.com

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 266 patented and 25 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding PDS' plans to integrate BIOLASE's diode laser technology, BIOLASE's laser technology being a great fit for a non-traditional dental care provider like Pet Dental Services, Pet Dental Services promising the very best in anesthesia-free dental care for dogs and cats and the adoption of BIOLASE's technology helping Pet Dental Services fulfill its promise to provide the very best in anesthesia-free dental care for dogs and cats and BIOLASE's technology helping pets live healthier lives. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, BIOLASE's ability to realize the benefits expected from the arrangement with PDS, the ability of BIOLASE's technology to help Pet Dental Services fulfill its promise to provide the very best in anesthesia-free dental care for dogs and cats, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including, but not limited to, pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, substantial doubt regarding BIOLASE's ability to continue as a going concern, risks associated with the inability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's most annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and BIOLASE undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

[email protected] / [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-integrates-diode-laser-technology-with-pet-dental-services-301850335.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.