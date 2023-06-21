Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sponsors the Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation's 2023 Young Investigators Research Forum

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, today announced leader sponsorship of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Foundation’s 15th Annual Young Investigators Research Forum (YIRF). This will be Avadel’s third year as lead sponsor of the YIRF program, which takes place March-June 2023, with virtual events and in-person events.

Avadel has supported AASM Foundation’s YIRF program since 2021, and has increased support for this critical training program as in-person training activities resume.

The AASM Foundation’s YIRF program aids the career development of promising young investigators in clinical and translational sleep medicine research. For 25 years, the AASM Foundation has been the leading organization helping investigators, community leaders, and clinicians advance the understanding of the evolving field of sleep. The programs of the AASM Foundation support career development, high-impact research projects, and community programs that are “Championing a Bright Future in Sleep Health”.

“At Avadel, we’re passionate about supporting the sleep community, including both people with sleep disorders, as well as scientists advancing sleep research,” said Jennifer Gudeman, PharmD, Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs at Avadel. “Our ongoing partnership with the AASM Foundation stems from a communal goal to expand the field of sleep medicine for the benefit of patients. We’re proud to support this vital training program with hopes that future discoveries from these early career investigators will result in new ways to better improve the lives of those with disorder sleep conditions, like narcolepsy.”

AASM Foundation President Anita V. Shelgikar, MD, MHPE added, “The Young Investigators Research Forum provides opportunities for collegial interaction with investigators across the broad spectrum of clinical sleep research, as well as exposure and dialogue with scientific and program officers from federal funding agencies. We are thankful for Avadel’s continued support and their sponsorship of this program.”

To learn more about the Young Investigators Research Forum, please visit: https://foundation.aasm.org/award-programs/young-investigators-research-forum/

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation:
The AASM Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable and scientific organization that was established by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Learn more about the AASM Foundation’s program portfolio of research grants for all career stages, public awareness grants and training programs by visitng foundation.aasm.org.

