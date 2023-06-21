JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) ( DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving vehicles, today announced that the Company will be a featured sponsor in Railway Age’s “Rail Insights 2023” virtual conference.







Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry will present a brief video that highlights the Company’s history and progress in the rail industry as well as provides context on how the Duos Railcar Inspection Portal (“rip®” or “RIP”) uses data to drive safety and improve efficiency for railcar operators.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time.

“I would like to thank Railway Age for requesting our sponsorship of this event, and we look forward to participating,” said Chuck Ferry. “Our Company continues to expand its presence within the rail industry, and events like the Rail Insights Virtual Conference provide us with an opportunity to increase our presence and brand recognition as well as engage further with industry leaders.”

The Railway Age “Rail Insights 2023” virtual conference will be the ninth such annual event and will feature C-Suite and senior level speakers from major freight and transit railroads discussing key strategic challenges, issues and trends. From the event organizers: “Rail Insights 2023 explores what is affecting business growth, capital investment, technology, regulation, service quality and safety in the North American rail market.”

If you would like to attend the conference, please register here

To stay up to date on the Company's most recent developments or to learn more about the Duos story and its revolutionary technology platforms, be sure to follow here or sign up for email alerts here. For more information please contact [email protected] or visit the Company's website and social media channels: Website, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0523b0a3-31a3-461f-98fc-85306f890fc2