N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it was presented with Stevie® awards across four different categories at the 21st annual American+Business+Awards® for business excellence held in New York City on June 13.

N-able Chief Information Officer (CIO) Joel Kemmerer was recognized with the bronze award for Technology Executive of the Year for his leadership in building an entirely new technology ecosystem to support the company becoming publicly traded in 2021. Cove Data Protection™ was awarded the bronze Stevie for Achievement in Product Innovation. The company also received bronze awards for its commitment to diversity, equity, and belonging in the HR Department of the Year category, and its Community of Interest WONDER (Women of Enable Defining Equality and Respect) in the Community Engagement Event category.

“Empowering our partners, employees, and communities is one of our guiding principles,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. “Our teams' dedication and hard work is reflected in these impressive results, and further underscores our commitment to excellence in delivering the highest levels of partner experience through our people, products, and services.”

The Stevie American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we always look forward to bringing them together in New York to celebrate,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

