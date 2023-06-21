Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that its owned and operated television stations in three of the nation’s top-15 television markets, including WPHL-TV in Philadelphia (DMA #4), KRON-TV in San Francisco (DMA #10), and WTTA-TV in Tampa (DMA #13), will become affiliates of The CW Network on September 1, 2023. All three stations will begin carrying the network’s primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming at that time.

“The addition of these Nexstar-owned stations as affiliates will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW stations to 40, covering 38% of U.S. TV Households—equivalent to or greater than the local owned and operated station presence of any of the other major network owners,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network’s programming to these stations this fall, especially with a new line-up of primetime shows such as ‘Inside the NFL,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ and ‘Fboy Island,’ and returning hits such as ‘All-American,’ and ‘Walker.’ Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa are among the most important television markets in the country and adding The CW’s programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW reaches 100% of US households and delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 95 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network, commented, “These stations in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa have deep relationships with their viewers, advertisers, and the communities they serve; they are a great addition to the CW family and will help us better shape the future of the network.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

