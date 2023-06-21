Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today the successful allocation of a $1.1 billion debt refinancing of the Company’s 2025 Term Loan B which is expected to close by the end of June 2023. The transaction is net leverage neutral, maintains comparable fixed-to-floating debt levels, and extends the debt maturity by more than five years to June 2030.

“We are pleased with the favorable outcome of our upsized debt refinancing and that our operating performance and strategic actions have resulted in an upgrade to our credit rating last week,” said Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer. “We will continue to enhance our capital structure and financial flexibility, while remaining focused on achieving a leverage ratio1 target below 3.5x.”

1Leverage ratio is defined as Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

