Reminder - DocGo to Host In-Person Investor Day on Tuesday June 20, 2023

1 hours ago
DocGo+Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, will be hosting an in-person Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 from 12:30–3:00 pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.

DocGo’s model is changing the future of healthcare delivery by bringing proactive mobile care to more people while lowering costs and improving outcomes. The event will include presentations from DocGo’s executive leadership team, and will feature the following:

  1. Demos of the company’s latest technology
  2. Updates on the company’s RPM pilot & go to market strategy
  3. Details of the company’s new payer programs and partnerships
  4. Long-term revenue growth and margin goals
  5. Live customer testimonials

Speakers will include:

  • Anthony Capone, Chief Executive Officer
  • Lee Bienstock, President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Norm Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer
  • Hawk Newton, Chief Technology Officer
  • Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer
  • James Powell, MD, CEO of Clinical Practice Group

A light lunch will be served at 12:30pm and presentations will start at 1:00 pm. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. Only those attending in-person will be able to ask questions. To register for the event, please click %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E. Space is limited.

Venue: Nasdaq MarketSite, 151 W 43rd St., New York, NY 10036

A live webcast of the presentation and question and answer session will be accessible on June 20th starting at 1:00 pm ET on the Company's investor relations website. Click here for the website. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event, at approximately 1:00 pm ET, to the Company’s website at the same location above.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

