DENVER, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ( ICU), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that Eric Schlorff, CEO, will present at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, June 21 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time). Mr. Schlorff’s discussion will be hosted by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti.

Registration information to become a M-Vest member for access to the live and archived presentation webcast will be posted to Events & Presentations section of the SeaStar Medical website.

About M-Vest
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC that serves to allow investors to access investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information. The platform provides insights on current market trends through presentations from innovative emerging growth companies and commentary from industry thought leaders via live events and Q&A.

About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

# # #

