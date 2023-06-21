Asset Entities Gets a "Hole in One" Reaching Pivotal Agreement with Championship Golfer Bryson DeChambeau on the heels of the announcement of the PGA/LIV Merger

June 14, 2023
DALLAS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. ( ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, has reached an agreement with Bryson DeChambeau, a champion in the golfing world. Mr. DeChambeau will play a pivotal role in consulting with the Company on important initiatives including expanding awareness of the Company’s Discord Design, Development, and Management (DDM) services. With his keen insights and experience with the golfing community, we believe that Mr. DeChambeau will be able to provide a valuable and unique direction for the Company in the Sports and Entertainment arena, marking an exciting milestone for Asset Entities.

“We are thrilled to announce our agreement with Bryson DeChambeau, a champion in the golfing world, a true visionary, and leader in the sports and entertainment industry,” commented Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that Bryson will be a significant asset to our team and will help expand awareness of our Discord Design, Development, and Management services. We are excited to collaborate with Bryson and look forward to achieving great things together.”

At a young age, Mr. DeChambeau became an extraordinary force in the sport of Golf, and has already etched his name alongside golfing legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Mr. DeChambeau has accomplished many accolades in the sport as one of the few golfers to secure an NCAA Division I Championship, a U.S. Amateur Championship, and a U.S. Open Championship during his illustrative career. He also made history by embarking on a new chapter of his life by joining the LIV Golf Series in 2022, which was recently reported to potentially merge with the PGA Tour. Asset Entities looks forward to a long and productive journey with Mr. DeChambeau as the Company strives to market and expand the user base for its AE.360.DDM suite of services.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com.

About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Asset Entities, Inc. (the “Company”). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) regulatory and compliance requirements; (iv) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:
Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman
Asset Entities Inc.
Tel +1 (214) 459-3117
Email Contact

Investor Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

