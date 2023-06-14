Firehouse Subs® Gives Free Sub with Any Purchase if You Have the Name of the Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2023

Anyone named James, Fernando and Susan can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating Firehouse Subs restaurants on Wednesday, June 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Firehouse Subs® fan-favorite Name of the Day promotion is back beginning June 14. The idea is simple – through June 23, anyone whose first name matches the Name of the Day can show their photo ID at participating restaurants for a free medium sub with any purchase*.

Today, any guest with the first name James, Fernando or Susan can visit their participating Firehouse Subs location for their free medium sub. To see if your name will be posted, follow Firehouse Subs on Facebook and Twitter or check FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay each morning to see if lunch or dinner is on us.

"At Firehouse Subs, it's part of our mission to provide heartfelt service, and what's more heartfelt than thanking guests personally, by name with a free sub?" said Firehouse Subs Chief Marketing Officer Yosef Hojchman. "This is an incredibly fun way to engage with our guests, and I can't wait to thank even more fans of Firehouse over the next several days."

Firehouse Subs first launched Name of the Day in 2019, and since then, each promotion draws thousands of lucky-named guests to Firehouse Subs restaurants for a free, hot and hearty sub with any purchase. Visit FirehouseSubs.com for more information and to find your nearest restaurant.

*One free medium sub per person, per visit, with purchase. Must present valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, excluding non-traditional locations like airports and college campuses. Not valid on online or delivery orders. Offer valid for a limited time only. Substitutions and additions may result in additional charges. Not valid with other offers.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of more than 500 Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, for a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.® To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

  • More than 1,255 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations
  • More than $75 million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®
  • Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

