ATLANTA, June 14, 2023

Leading online lender recognized as one of Fintech's 50 Best Places to Work in 2023 thanks to a culture of performance based on strong core values.

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today it has been named one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2023 by American Banker.

"IOU's work hard, play hard philosophy leverages the diversity of personalities and skills on our teams to create a culture of achievement," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized by American Banker again this year and congratulate the other winners for helping to raise the bar for the Fintech industry."

IOU's inclusion on this list was based on high employee satisfaction ratings due to its generous benefits and transparent policies, which contribute to an open and welcoming workplace that celebrates individuality and shared values.

IOU Financial is one of the only Alternative Lending companies with a proprietary end-to-end technology platform (IOU360) connecting brokers, merchants, and investors in real time – and supporting dynamic and high performing teams of professionals that deliver growth capital to small businesses across the US in a matter of hours.

Companies from across the U.S. entered a two-part survey process to determine American Banker's (Arizent) Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The survey looked at workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics as well as the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

IOU Financial recently reported its Q1 2023 financial results, published the results of its Q1 2023 State of Small Business Survey, and Appointed New VP Sales Kimberly Haffey.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating in excess of US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE IOU Financial Inc.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.