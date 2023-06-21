Tritium, GiddyUp Join Forces to Launch Sacramento Fast Charging Hub

1 hours ago
Partnership establishes one of California’s largest universal fast charging sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that 10 of the company’s chargers have been installed at Sacramento’s Power Inn light rail station, creating one of the largest universal fast charging hubs in California. Sacramento-based GiddyUp Power EV Charging has financed the purchase and installation of the hub, which was established in partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD).

“California has long been leading the e-mobility transition, and we’re pleased to enable access to reliable fast charging for drivers in Sacramento, the center for California’s policy development,” said Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. “Public-private partnerships like this one are instrumental to building the infrastructure needed to meet community needs and accelerate EV adoption. We’re grateful to GiddyUp, the City of Sacramento, and the State of California for their collaboration in this effort.”

State and local officials as well as project partners and community members will attend a ribbon cutting today, with remarks from California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Rancho Cordova Mayor and SacRT Board Member Linda Budge, and SMUD Board President Heidi Sanborn, among others.

The charging site features 10 of Tritium’s 175kW RT175-S chargers to provide fast EV charging across 20 parking spaces.

“We are thrilled to launch this groundbreaking Sacramento community charging site, addressing the crucial need for equitable access to high-speed charging for both fleets and everyday drivers,” said Chris Jerome, Chairman and CEO of GiddyUp. “Tritium's unwavering support and provision of an exceptionally powerful solution, coupled with their unparalleled customer service, have been instrumental in bringing this transformative project to life. With this collaborative effort, we are driving Sacramento towards a future where electric vehicles can be charged rapidly and conveniently, making significant strides towards a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive transportation ecosystem.”

The charging hub will serve everyday drivers and commercial fleets alike, with several spots designed to accommodate large fleet vehicles, like buses and semi-trucks. SMUD estimates that by 2040, there will be nearly one million electric vehicles in the greater Sacramento region.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About GiddyUp Power EV Charging

GiddyUp designs, builds, and operates specialized fast-charging EV charging hubs for retail, commercial and municipal customers. GiddyUp specializes in systems that can charge any kind of EV, including all commercial trucks and buses. Exclusively offering Level 3 fast-charging technology, GiddyUp forms partnerships with site owners in high-traffic locations. GiddyUp is focused on the California market with its first location opened in Sacramento, CA and has a robust pipeline of additional projects.

Media Contacts
Jack Ulrich
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Cary Segall
[email protected]

