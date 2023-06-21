PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

For call participants, the dial-in number is (888) 440-6928 (conference ID 6106699). The call will be recorded and available for audio replay within 24 hours. An archive of the conference call will be available on the PulteGroup website.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com

