Bird (NYSE: BRDS) officially returned to Dallas on May 31, 2023 as part of the city’s new micromobility program providing eco-friendly transportation options to replace gas-powered car trips. The much-anticipated reentry has proven successful with nearly 8,000 rides taken in its first two weeks of operation, an average of two trips per rider, 70% of whom are returning customers.

“We are thrilled to see so many loyal Bird customers in Dallas once again turning to e-scooters for fun, efficient, and environmentally-friendly ways to get around their community,” said Stewart Lyons, Bird President. “It’s evident that local residents have been waiting for this moment and we look forward to our long-term partnership with the city as we look to replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of our first full year in Dallas.”

Bird has deployed an initial flock of 500 Bird scooters to aide in improving connectivity in some of the city’s most grid-locked areas such as the entertainment district, Deep Ellum, as well as downtown Dallas to help commuters who use the city’s DART Light Rail System reach the “last mile'' to the office. Since its return, nearly half of all rides have taken place in West Dallas, Northeast Downtown, and South Downtown, with more than 500 rides connecting residents from other public transit options including DART Light Rail stations. Trip lengths are averaging over 18 minutes, exceeding the national average by nearly 40%.

As part of Dallas’ strategic mobility plan Connect+Dallas, Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in Dallas including Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Programandfree+rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Learn more at www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

