70% of Bird E-Scooter Riders in Dallas Are Returning Customers Following Much Anticipated Reentry

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bird (NYSE: BRDS) officially returned to Dallas on May 31, 2023 as part of the city’s new micromobility program providing eco-friendly transportation options to replace gas-powered car trips. The much-anticipated reentry has proven successful with nearly 8,000 rides taken in its first two weeks of operation, an average of two trips per rider, 70% of whom are returning customers.

“We are thrilled to see so many loyal Bird customers in Dallas once again turning to e-scooters for fun, efficient, and environmentally-friendly ways to get around their community,” said Stewart Lyons, Bird President. “It’s evident that local residents have been waiting for this moment and we look forward to our long-term partnership with the city as we look to replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of our first full year in Dallas.”

Bird has deployed an initial flock of 500 Bird scooters to aide in improving connectivity in some of the city’s most grid-locked areas such as the entertainment district, Deep Ellum, as well as downtown Dallas to help commuters who use the city’s DART Light Rail System reach the “last mile'' to the office. Since its return, nearly half of all rides have taken place in West Dallas, Northeast Downtown, and South Downtown, with more than 500 rides connecting residents from other public transit options including DART Light Rail stations. Trip lengths are averaging over 18 minutes, exceeding the national average by nearly 40%.

As part of Dallas’ strategic mobility plan Connect+Dallas, Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in Dallas including Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Programandfree+rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Learn more at www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614861503r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614861503/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.