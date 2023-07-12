Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on July 12, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

The Sprinklr Investor Day presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Sprinklr executives presenting at the event will include Chief Executive Officer, Ragy Thomas, and Chief Financial Officer, Manish Sarin, along with several other members of the leadership team and Sprinklr customers who will provide an overview of the company’s market opportunities, new product innovations, various use cases, and Sprinklr’s financial outlook.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the investor relations section of the Sprinklr website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sprinklr.com%2Fevents-presentations%2Fir-calendar.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614393145/en/