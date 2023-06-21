Restaurants can streamline order management while syncing kitchen and front-of-house operations with the all-new Clover%26reg%3B Kitchen Display System from Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions. Providing a real-time look at tickets and key metrics for kitchen staff, Kitchen Display System empowers seamless order fulfillment and helps eliminate lost orders while increasing efficiency for restaurants, setting a new industry standard for order management.

Unified kitchen management capabilities are in high demand. As more people have returned to in-person dining and more restaurants offer online ordering, kitchen staff can be inundated with on-premise and online orders from multiple systems—from paper tickets to digital solutions. Kitchen Display System is an easy-to-navigate solution that addresses this challenge and makes life easier for kitchen staff. Orders fire directly to the device, consolidating all order channels in one place.

“With the continued rise of in-person dining and the growing demand for online ordering, it’s never been more critical for restaurants to have seamless systems in place to manage orders,” said Krystle Mobayeni, Head of Restaurant Solutions at Fiserv and Founder of BentoBox. “We’re committed to developing all-in-one solutions like Kitchen Display System to streamline processes and bring a new level of efficiency to thousands of restaurants across the country, helping modernize their operations and create exceptional experiences for diners and staff.”

Clover Kitchen Display System is the latest innovation from Fiserv, which is focused on the delivery of best-in-class solutions and enhanced experiences to restaurants through industry-specific expertise and integrated technology, including the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform and the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform. This integration of capabilities helps restaurants diversify revenue streams, increase operational efficiency and transform the diner experience across brick and mortar and digital interactions.

To equip restaurants with key performance metrics, which are essential for improving customer service and increasing revenue, Kitchen Display System features multi-level fulfillment, item-level routing and color-coded order status. Through metrics like prep time and fulfillment tracking, insights from the system can help restaurant operators monitor the team’s performance and adjust processes accordingly despite volume swings.

Clover Kitchen Display System is built for the conditions of restaurant kitchens. To address the challenges of noisy kitchens, it incorporates bi-directional speakers that emit alerts at 85 decibels, ensuring clear audibility even in loud environments. Constructed from temperature-resistant aluminum, it also boasts the highest heat tolerance in the industry at 122°F to ensure durability and reliability in demanding kitchen environments. Its anti-fingerprint coating makes cleaning effortless, and the system maintains a pristine appearance even during busy operations.

For simple set-up, Kitchen Display System is compatible with third-party mounting equipment for wall or shelf mount. With WiFi and LAN connectivity options, including Power over Ethernet (PoE+), IEEE 802.3at, merging with existing networks is trouble-free.

