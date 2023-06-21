RXO (NYSE: RXO) announced today that it has changed the date of its investor webcast about artificial intelligence and machine learning. The meeting will now be held from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 26.

The webcast and related materials will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

