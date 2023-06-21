REPAY Introduces PayPal and Venmo to Expand Customer Choice

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, is adding PayPal and Venmo to its suite of payment solutions, making them available to clients across REPAY’s verticals, including personal finance, auto finance, credit unions and mortgage.

With its expansion of digital wallet capabilities, REPAY will enable clients to accept seamless payments with PayPal and Venmo, offering secure and convenient payments through a web browser or mobile app, and eliminating long payment forms. Through direct integration to the REPAY payment platform, this expansion is designed to help clients boost their overall revenue, as companies have found supporting preferred payment methods makes customers more likely to make payments on time.

The collaboration reflects REPAY’s vision to deliver seamless experiences to enable merchants to grow their businesses through technology. By adding PayPal and Venmo, REPAY is providing payment solutions that lay the foundation for ongoing business success.

“Our goal at REPAY is to continuously expand our network to process all consumer payment modalities, driving an enhanced digital consumer experience. By expanding our payment offerings to include PayPal and Venmo, we’re supporting our clients’ bottom line by providing the most efficient and accessible payment methods in the market,” said David Guthrie, CTO at REPAY. “Payments shouldn’t be a struggle, so we’re looking forward to continuing to offer new solutions that make our clients’ and their customers’ lives easier.”

About REPAY
REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

