CULVER CITY, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. ( SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announces the 8th anniversary of its pioneering survival adventure game, ARK: Survival Evolved.



Having launched its early access in June 2015, ARK: Survival Evolved has since attracted a multitude of players globally, fostering a passionate and engaged community. The unwavering support and invaluable feedback provided by this devoted player base over the years has been instrumental in refining and perfecting the immersive ARK experience treasured by players today.

Currently, Snail stands primed to usher in novel advancements within the ARK universe. With the upcoming launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, ARK: The Animated Series, and ARK 2, Snail reinforces its commitment to delivering compelling experiences for its players, whilst preserving the core ethos of the ARK franchise.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "The evolution of ARK: Survival Evolved over the past eight years serves as a testament to our dedicated community and exceptional team. We are excited about the upcoming expansions of the ARK universe. Looking forward, we remain committed to evolving in tandem with our players and refining gaming experiences for both seasoned veterans and newcomers alike. As we expand the ARK franchise, our goal is to achieve sustainable business growth and deliver value to our shareholders."

