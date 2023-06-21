NanoVibronix%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Mio-Guard, LLC (“Mio-Guard”) for the sale and distribution of its PainShield MD product.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, Inc., commented, "This new distribution agreement is a great opportunity for us to expand our footprint in sports medicine and within the realm of organized sports teams at various levels. Sports medicine represents a $5 billion opportunity in the United States and has gained traction in recent years due to the rising incidence of sports injuries and growing participation in sports and fitness-related activities.1 Mio-Guard provides quality medical supplies to hundreds of high schools, colleges, clinics and rehab centers across the United States and recognizes the importance of adding an opioid-free alternative to pain management to its offering of supplies and devices.”

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Mio-Guard has the exclusive right to sell and distribute PainShield MD product to its customers throughout the United States in the areas of athletic team sports and sports medicine. Mio-Guard has placed its first order of PainShield MD products and will prominently display them next week in Indianapolis at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Expo, the world’s largest showcase of products and services for the athletic training profession. Mio-Guard will have a substantial presence at the event and feature the PainShield MD in Booth #1700 in the Expo Hall.

Ken Zisholz, Chief Executive Officer of Mio-Guard, commented, "This agreement is very exciting for Mio-Guard™, the opportunity to represent this world class product to our customers in the United States is a tremendous one. We are very excited to feature the PainShield MD at the NATA Expo in Indianapolis next week.”

About Mio-Guard

Mio-Guard is a national distributor of sports medicine supplies based in Michigan. They have been servicing high schools, colleges, clinics and rehab centers with quality medical supplies since 1997. Mio-Guard is dedicated to providing quality products at a competitive price providing exceptional customer service.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

