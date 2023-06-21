Blue Apron Introduces Two Easy Summer Meal Kits with Brand-New Ingredients

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) introduces two easy meal kits with brand-new ingredients, perfect for summertime gatherings and festive celebrations. Created to serve up to eight, the limited-time offerings include delicious and hassle-free seasonal favorites, giving customers two unique options to choose from to meet their hosting needs.

Blue Apron's BBQ Rib Feast features brand-new bone-in ribs and easy-to-assemble side dishes, designed to be ready in around an hour.

The Blue Apron BBQ Rib Feast features bone-in ribs, a brand-new addition to the menu, and easy-to-assemble side dishes. Customers also have the option to order an all-new Summer Crab Picnic, which includes crab salad sandwiches, bright, veggie-powered sides and dessert. Each box comes with a recipe for a refreshing summer cocktail to pair with the meal.

“Our summer meal kits are anchored around culinary exploration, ease and convenience with new seasonally-inspired, quality ingredients,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “The bone-in ribs are already pre-cooked when they arrive and are designed to be ready in just 15 minutes, a preparation which would typically take four to six hours. The crab salad sandwiches are a perfect summer staple, with pre-cooked, easy-prep lump crab meat, allowing customers to spend less time in the kitchen.”

BBQ Rib Feast

Available to order starting July 3, the BBQ Rib Feast serves six and is designed to be ready in around an hour. It features tender and juicy pork ribs with a smoky, but sweet BBQ sauce and make-ahead side dishes. The full menu includes:

  • BBQ Pork Ribs
  • Green Bean & Pepper Salad with Crispy Onions & Creamy Dijon Dressing
  • Cheesy Buttermilk Cornbread with Spicy Maple Butter

Summer Crab Picnic

Available to order now, the Summer Crab Picnic serves eight and includes wild caught, hand-picked lump crab meat and seasonal ingredients, like corn and summer fruit. The full menu includes:

  • Crab Salad Sandwiches with Chives & Celery
  • Romaine Wedge Salad with Bacon & Everything-Seasoned Ranch
  • Corn Salad with Avocado, Cucumber & Honey-Lime Dressing
  • Summer Fruit Pie with Cornmeal Crumble

Both meal kits are available to ship through August 28, or while supplies last, and can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market and Amazon.com.

Blue Apron’s seasonal meal kits are available throughout the year to help customers celebrate special moments, a particular season or event, and can be purchased with or without a subscription. The offerings include recipe formats that feature ‘best of the season’ proteins, produce and ingredients for a premium and memorable experience.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.

