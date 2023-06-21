Getty Images and Dove Elevate Visual Representation of Women's Health Through #ShowUs Grant

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Two grants of US$5,000 will be awarded to women, femme and non‑binary commercial photographers and videographers who are using their talents to create inclusive visual stories of women’s health

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

#ShowUs Grant 2023

LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, in partnership with Dove, has today announced the launch of the latest #ShowUs Grant, focused on Women’s Health. The #ShowUs Grant promotes diversity within creative commercial photography and videography, elevating the work and the voices of women, femmes and non-binary artists with two grants of US$5,000 each.

Insights from Getty Images’ global research platform VisualGPS show that women are prioritizing and making use of services to improve their personal health. While 60% of female-identifying respondents are actively looking to improve their physical health (peaking at 73% for the Boomer generation) and 77% of respondents exploring new and different wellness practices, 93% would like to see greater support for those with mental health issues.

“Women’s health is something that has typically been represented as visuals from the wellness industry that index heavily towards white, slim and young cis gendered women. Age, ethnicity, sexual orientation and geographical location are just a few of many factors that have an impact in the way that people experience women’s health products and services,” said Rebecca Swift, VP & Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images. “With this latest #ShowUs grant we are looking to delve deeper into those unique lived experiences and shatter health stereotypes by celebrating the diversity within them.”

The two $5,000 grants provide financial support and mentorship to artists who are committed to authentically representing women, femmes and non-binary individuals in commercial photography and videography. Judges are looking for photographers or videographers that honour the full spectrum of health experiences – across age, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, mental and physical – all experiences are valid, welcome and appreciated.

Submissions will be judged by a prestigious industry-leading panel including:

  • Kate Rourke – Head of Creative Insights APAC, Getty Images
  • Aela Abalos Head of Content & Communities, One Dove North America, Dove
  • Julia Rayeb General Director, Publicitarias
  • Anita Bhagwandas Journalist, broadcaster and brand consultant

The successful recipients will also be invited to license their award-winning content through GettyImages.com and iStock.com at a 100% royalty rate for content created within their proposed project. In addition to financial remuneration, recipients will also receive mentoring support and guidance.

Now in its fourth year, Project #ShowUs is a global library of images created by women, femmes and non-binary photographers devoted to shattering beauty stereotypes around the world. A joint initiative between Getty Images and Dove, this global collection is 100% created by and representing women, femmes and non-binary individuals as they are, not as others believe they should be.

The Getty Images #ShowUs Grant is part of Getty Images’ wider grants program, which since its inception has donated over US$2.6 million to photographers and videographers around the world.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm US Pacific Standard Time 10 July 2023. Entrants can apply online at: https://grants.gettyimages.com/

Media Contact:
Julia Holmes
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NzgwNyM1NjQ1ODkyIzIyNTMzMjA=
Getty-Images-US-Inc-PR-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.