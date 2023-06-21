Heartland BancCorp Ranks #119 on American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List for 2023

WHITEHALL, Ohio, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that the bank has once again been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. In its June 12, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Heartland 119th on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/22 (Source: Capital Performance Group).

“American Banker is a highly respected industry publication, and we are honored to have made their top 200 list for the 15th consecutive year,” said G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO. “Consistency in earnings, business philosophy, and caring for your people and communities combine for positive performance.”

About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Contact:G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO
Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600
