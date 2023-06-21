Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and One Inc, Guidewire%26rsquo%3Bs+strategic+payments+partner, announced that the new Built by Guidewire One Inc integrations are now available to ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter Cloud users in the Guidewire+Marketplace. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions, pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations.

Purpose-built for the insurance industry, One Inc offers digital payment solutions that enhance the customer experience and provide a unified and frictionless payment experience for all. ClaimsPay, its claims payment solution, enables payees to choose their preferred payment delivery method, improving payment experience. PremiumPay, its premium payment solution, allows insurers to proactively engage with policyholders throughout the payment experience, and offer various payment options so insureds can pay according to preference.

With Guidewire and One Inc’s Built by GuidewirePremiumPay and ClaimsPay integrations, insurers can:

Quickly accept and disburse payments through a wide variety of methods and channels;

Reduce payment processing expenses by leveraging digital payment methods;

Access real-time financial reporting, enabling smarter decisions with accurate data; and

Ensure PCI compliance and security to keep policyholders’ sensitive data secure.

Built by Guidewire leverages Cloud Integration Framework. The apps can be delivered, updated, and maintained by Guidewire if desired.

“Modern payment options are a critical expectation that today’s insureds have for their insurers,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO, One Inc. “Our technology enables insurers to deliver quick, secure digital payment experiences for insureds, agents, vendors, and adjusters. These integrations provide security, flexibility, and a frictionless payment experience for all.”

“Congratulations to One Inc on the release of three new Guidewire Cloud apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Technology Alliances Strategy, Guidewire. “We are pleased to offer our shared customers the fruits of our strategic partnership with One Inc, enabling their streamlined access to its leading-edge technology.”

“With the One Inc partnership where Guidewire will be responsible for building and maintaining, that helps us tremendously,” said Sai Giridharan, Head of Digital Transformation & Analytics, Heritage Insurance. “Customers see the biggest benefit. You see the immediate satisfaction come through when we are able to create those digital payments for claims.”

For more information on the Guidewire Digital Payments Solution, be sure to read Guidewire Chief Evangelist Laura Drabik’s latest blog.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Built by Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is designed to help Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies revolutionize their operations by connecting them with the largest peer network in the industry. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions, pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations. These integrations are kept current with the latest product and vendor releases and leverage Guidewire's Integration Framework and latest third-party technologies, fully aligned with Guidewire Cloud Standards. Where available, under an optional services agreement, Guidewire can provision, configure, parameterize, maintain, and perform annual upgrades of the integrations for customers.

Today, insurers can access over 200 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences.

For more information, please visit the Guidewire+Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614389465/en/