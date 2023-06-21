The latest release of Progress’ developer tools delivers new spreadsheet, PDF Viewer, PivotGrid and conversational UI components along with Blazor Hybrid support, design and customization tools, new design system documentation, adaptability and performance features and .NET 8 Preview support



BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the R2 2023 release of Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries and tools for app development. Delivering digital experiences for a competitive edge requires having the right tools to maximize impact with minimized development time. With today’s release, Progress helps developers address the modern digital requirements enterprises face when providing the best possible employee and customer experience.

According to recent research from market intelligence firm IDC, 43% of tech leaders plan to deliver innovative digital products and services at a faster pace than they have in the past two years, putting developers under extreme pressure to build things quicker. Utilizing Progress’ proven UI component libraries—which offer the most components on the market for Blazor, .NET MAUI and Angular—developers can deliver a powerful UI for apps and digital experiences with speed and unmatched quality.

“Developers are under more pressure than ever to deliver the right experiences for the business quickly,” said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “Today’s release of the Telerik and Kendo UI tools makes it possible for developers to deliver beautiful, modern user experiences faster, with no compromise on quality.”

Release highlights include:

Improved performance: Grid performance optimizations ensure that the right information is delivered without delay Utilizing .NET 8 Preview in Telerik UI for Blazor and Progress ® Telerik ® UI for ASP.NET Core components enables developers to further speed up performance while working with the latest from Microsoft Added support for Angular 16 in Kendo UI for Angular components helps developers leverage increased performance, usability and security



Increased adaptability and cross-platform delivery: With support for Blazor Hybrid in Telerik UI for Blazor, which continues to be the largest UI library for the Microsoft framework with more than 100+ native UI components, developers can save time and effort by using a single codebase for Blazor web, desktop and mobile apps. This enables faster cross-platform deployment, simplified maintenance and a consistent user experience. A new Compact Grid option for Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, Progress® Telerik® UI for MVC and Progress® Kendo UI® for jQuery helps provide meaningful data views on small screens A new adaptive mode for mobile-friendly rendering is available for various Telerik and Kendo UI components mobile-friendly rendering



Efficient UI styling and customization: Added Progress ® ThemeBuilder™ support for Kendo UI for jQuery, Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core and Telerik UI for MVC components helps developers modernize the style of their UI without the need to write complex CSS rules New design system documentation gives developers the information they need to ensure applications built with Telerik and Kendo UI components meet branding and styling requirements





Progress also released new features, enhancements and components for .NET web, mobile, desktop and cross-platform development across its UI libraries, embedded reporting, mocking, debugging and testing tools, including: Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP .NET AJAX, Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF, Progress® Telerik® UI for WinUI, Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms, Progress® Telerik® Fiddler™ Everywhere, Progress® Telerik® JustMock, Progress® Telerik® Test Studio® Dev Edition and its JavaScript libraries, including Progress® Kendo UI® for Vue. To learn more, visit the R2 2023 release overview page.

