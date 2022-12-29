PR Newswire

MT. KISCO, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC-PINK: AFOM) ("AFOM" or the "Company") today announced the previously anticipated effective date of its 1-for-2,854 reverse split has been extended awaiting approval of the corporate action by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The reverse split has previously been approved by the stockholders of the Company in connection with and as a condition to the proposed acquisition of All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG). As previously announced, unless waived by the parties, the acquisition of AEMG is subject to various conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including effectiveness of the reverse split.

All Entertainment Media Group ( AEMG ) is a promising content creation and marketing company headquartered in New York. Comprising of three core divisions - PODs Entertainment Group, EMG Music Group, and Terry D Films - AEMG has garnered significant revenue and attention with well over 1 million podcast downloads across all major streaming providers. And over 4 million dollars in combined revenue for 2021 & 2022. Notably, AEMG's podcast division ranks among the top 3% of all podcasts globally by podcast database giant Listen Notes. In August 2022, AEMG released its first feature film, 17 DAYS, which quickly became one of Tubi's "Most Popular Movies." The company's online entertainment properties have already started generating advertising and royalty revenues, with exponential growth projections for 2023 and beyond.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, besides those of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on All For One Media's and All Entertainment Media Group, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events that may not prove accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of All For One Media, Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 29, 2022, and other filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and All For One Media, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

