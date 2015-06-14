CardieX Selected for Medtech Innovator's 2023 Accelerator Cohort

IRVIVE, Calif., June 14, 2023

IRVIVE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular health technology company, CardieX Limited, is pleased to announce it has been selected as part of MedTech Innovator's 2023 Accelerator Cohort.

MedTech Innovator is recognized as the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies. More than 1,150 companies applied to participate in the 2023 Accelerator program (the Program) with CardieX one of just 60 selected for the cohort following a detailed selection process conducted over four months.

The company was chosen for its innovative arterial health monitors designed to improve patient care. CEO of CardieX Craig Cooper commented:

"All of us at CardieX are thrilled with the announcement. The selection is a strong endorsement of our team's innovative solutions to improve outcomes in patients with vascular disease."

"We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders throughout the program to further our mission of becoming a global leader in vascular health."

The MedTech Innovator Accelerator Program is a four-month program featuring medical device, diagnostic and digital health companies from around the world. The program provides selected companies with unparalleled access to leading medtech manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors and other industry stakeholders. CardieX will have the opportunity to showcase its arterial health monitors and digital solutions to influential figures in the healthcare and medtech industries.

The program launches on June 14-15 with the Innovator Summit, an exclusive event held in Mountain View, California. It culminates at the MedTech Conference on October 9-11.

Throughout the 2023 program, MedTech Innovator will award a total of $800,000 in non-dilutive funding to winners of various competitions.

For more information, visit cardiex.com, and MedTech Innovator 2023 Cohort.

About CardieX
CardieX is a health technology company focused on devices & solutions for the world's largest population health disorders. Its ATCOR subsidiary is a world leader in the monitoring of vascular biomarkers for clinical trials and health care research based on the Company's "gold standard" SphygmoCor® central blood pressure technology. CardieX's CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets medical devices, digital solutions, and wearables for home health, remote patient monitoring, and decentralized clinical trials.

SOURCE CardieX Limited

